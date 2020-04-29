_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 29, 2020 - A former member of the National Assembly and a one time Presidential contender has passed away.





Former South Kinangop MP Kimani Wanyoike died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi Hospital.





The politician passed away on the morning of Wednesday, aged 85 years.





The deceased had been battling a long illness before his final bow.





In 1997, he unsuccessfully vied for the presidential seat under the Ford-Kenya ticket and had been detained in the past political era.





He also served for many years as a trade unionist.





In 1996, the politician had a political tryst with Ken Matiba and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





The dalliance, however, died a natural death.





This comes roughly a week after a Mt. Kenya politician, who was among the founders of President Uhuru Kenyatta's The National Alliance (TNA) Party, died suddenly after vomiting blood.





The former KANU county treasurer Waweru Gachibiri died painfully after a day-long drinking spree.





He had complained of severe stomach pain and started vomiting blood and that was when he was taken to the Kerugoya Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead.





The Kenyan DAILY POST