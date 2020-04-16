_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 16, 2020 -A notorious thief in Githurai was caught red handed by an irate mob snatching an expensive phone from a motorist and forced to confess where he takes the stolen phones after the mob threatened to lynch him.





The young notorious thug, is among the group of ruthless armed gangsters who camp at Githurai round-about and snatch phones from unsuspecting motorists during traffic jams.





They also terrorize the residents at night while armed.





However, it was not a lucky day for this guy after he was cornered by the mob.





He revealed where he takes the phones after stealing them and even snitched on his fellow thugs as he begged the mob to spare his life.





Watch video.







