_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday April 29, 2020

- Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has kicked off a quiet campaign to revitalize his grassroots support ahead of the 2022 General Election.





Speaking during an interview, KANU Secretary General Nick Salat said KANU is identifying key regional pillars that will strengthen its countrywide presence in readiness for the 2022 contest.





“Coronavirus pandemic cannot stop an agenda whose time has come as political leaders remain in alliance building talks ahead of the 2022 General Election.”





“Despite the Coronavirus setback, conversations are ongoing through telephones among people with mutual interests,” Salat, a key confidant of party chairman Gideon Moi, said.





This comes even as a top party official remained upbeat a pre-2022 political alliance between Gideon Moi and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga would soon crystallize.





There have been talks of a possible pre-2022 alliance with Raila and the Jubilee faction allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta.





However, analysts have warned that such an alliance could face a huge challenge at the ballot if Deputy President William Ruto teams up with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.





The Kenyan DAILY POST