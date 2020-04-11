_________________________________________________________________________

Mercy Corps

Job Title: Senior Environmental Safeguards Officer

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Position Status: Full-time, Regular

Salary Level: 5

Current Team Member: New Position

About Mercy Corps: Mercy Corps is a leading global organization powered by the belief that a better world is possible.

In disaster, in hardship, in more than 40 countries around the world, we partner to put bold solutions into action — helping people triumph over adversity and build stronger communities from within.

Now, and for the future.

Program / Department Summary: USAID’s Office of Food For Peace recently awarded funding to a Mercy Corps-led consortium of Kenyan and international partners for a 5-year Development Food Security Activity (DFSA) in Turkana and Samburu Counties.

Through a phased approach that emphasizes evidence gap analysis, as well as partnership, learning, and co-creation with government, civil society, communities, and the private sector, this program aims to drive sustained reductions in acute malnutrition in both counties.

General Position Summary: The Senior Environmental Safeguards Officer will be responsible for tracking environmental compliance of program implementation which includes, working with the program team to identify the potential environmental impacts from proposed activities and identification of strategies to prevent and reduce those impacts considering Kenya ́s national regulations, USAID 22 CFR 216 and ADS201.

S/he will provide technical support to the development and review of mandatory USAID environmental compliance processes, climate change requirements as well as provide advice on environmental safeguards, climate adaptation and sustainability of the program interventions (protection, rehabilitation of natural resource conservation, yield and sustainability) and follow up on implementation through the development of environmental monitoring systems.

Essential Job Functions

Program Implementation

· Responsible for coordinating the development and implementation of the supplemental Initial Environmental Examination (IEE), Environmental Mitigation and Monitoring Plan (EMMP), Environmental Status Report (ESR). Climate Risk Management (CRM), and Water Quality Assurance Plan (WQAP).

· Provide technical backstopping during the implementation of NAWIRI, supporting in addressing a variety of environmental issues at all the stages of the implementation of the program. Work with Technical Leads to review project and activity plans, design, cost, and bid documents to ensure environmental factors and mitigation measures are integrated, and project documents and environmental documents are in harmony

· Assist and train the program staff on environmental management, specifically focusing on strengthening institutional capacity, improving environmental quality and the sustainable management of natural resources, and promoting equitable solutions in managing commons such as climate change, sustainability, biodiversity conservation and others

· Prepare guidelines, tools and notes for use in the project based on relevant environmental policies, acts and regulations/directives of the Government of Kenya, USAID 22 CFR 216 and ADS 201.

Information Management and Reporting

· ● Undertake quarterly environmental monitoring and evaluation of program activities against environmental regulations and standards. Lead on developing and delivering a series of spot checks to ensure that proposed mitigation measures are properly implemented in line with theguidelines and unforeseen environmental and human health impacts are minimized. Prepare report (quarterly, field monitoring) on the safeguard risks with appropriate actions to be taken and ensure that timely actions are taken;

● Ensure that all the required environmental indicators are properly aligned and tracked with the overall M&E plan.

● Develop an environmental monitoring system scorecard system that cut across all program units and work with project M&E staff on coordination of IPTT and EMMP monitoring

● Contribute to maintaining relationships with donors, peer organizations and other institutions, participate in forums in the area of environment to collect and share best practices.

Organizational Learning

· As part of our commitment to organizational learning and in support of our understanding that learning organizations are more effective, efficient and relevant to the communities they serve, we expect all team members to commit 5% of their time to learning activities that benefit Mercy Corps as well as themselves.

Accountability to Beneficiaries

· Mercy Corps team members are expected to support all efforts towards accountability, specifically to our beneficiaries and to international standards guiding international relief and development work, while actively engaging beneficiary communities as equal partners in the design, monitoring and evaluation of our field projects.

· Team members are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner and respect local laws, customs and MC’s policies, procedures, and values at all times and in all in-country venues.

Knowledge and Experience

· Degree in Environmental Sciences, Environmental Planning and Management, Natural Resources management, Environmental Health and Environmental Engineering or related field. Additional experience may substitute for some education.

· Technical Training in Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), climate risk and vulnerability, biodiversity conservations, natural resource management and environmental audit and sustainable livelihoods a plus.

· Minimum of 3 years relevant work experience, ideally with an international NGO, with relevant field-based experience in environment safeguarding sector.

· Registered with National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to undertake EIAs

· Experience in undertaking Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA).

· Knowledge of technical principles and concepts in environment safeguarding. Thorough knowledge and understanding of Kenya environmental laws, procedures and guidelines.

· Knowledge of capacity strengthening best practices.

· Strategic, analytical, problem-solving and systems thinking skills with capacity to see the big picture and ability to make sound judgment

· Good technical writing skills

· Highly developed written and oral communications skills as well as strong interpersonal communication to ensure effective coordination within USAID.

· Effective verbal and written communication, multitasking and organizational skills.

How to Apply

For the detailed position description and application procedure please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/34qvINF

Applications should be submitted on or before 22nd April, 2020 and will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.