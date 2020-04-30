_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 30, 2020 - Five Chinese nationals who were found in possession of illegal betting machines will be deported.





Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo ruled that Liao Pobing, Lu Junyu, Lu Jianfang, Lu Jun, and Lin Rong be repatriated back to their country after they pleaded guilty to the offences.

The verdict was read through Zoom, a video link application on Wednesday afternoon.





The five admitted that they were found in possession of 169 illegal gambling machines worth Sh4,225,000 and 2,300 pieces of 20 coins at Blankets in Section 58 within Nakuru County on December 24, 2019.





They admitted before court that they were operating the gambling machines without a license.





They also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with conditions of tourist visa by doing business of trading in gambling machines contrary to the tourism visa requirement.





The five also admitted to giving false information to police after three of them; Pobing, Juanfang and Rong were arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on February 20, as they attempted to flee the country.





They allegedly lied to policemen at Parklands police station that they had lost their passports yet the documents were in government custody.





After they were arraigned, they all denied the charges to the offences, but all pleaded guilty on Wednesday.





They told court that some of them had suffered while in custody.





Mr. Mararo in his verdict said that although they were first offenders, the charges were very serious and a deterrent sentence would suffice.





“Besides being foreigners, the accused have committed serious offences and a deterrent sentence is required,” said Mararo.





Mararo fined the accused persons Sh746,507 or a three-year imprisonment, for being found in possession of illegal machines.





The fine will be split among the five.





For operating the machines without a licence, the five were fined Sh100,000 each or in default 12 months imprisonment.





For failing to adhere to visa’s requirement they will pay a fine of Sh100,000 each or be imprisoned for 12 months.





“The accused persons are hereby fined Sh200,000 each, for giving false information to police failure to which they will serve a 12-month jail term,” ruled Mararo.





The five will be deported after paying the fine or completing their sentences, ruled Mararo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST