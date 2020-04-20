_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 20, 2020 -A TV reporter accidentally filmed her husband naked in the shower while reporting live from her house.





Melinda Meza, who is a reporter with an American TV station, was giving tips on how to go about hair styling while quarantined at home, when she accidentally exposed her husband in the bathroom naked.





The reporter’s blunder caused eruption on twitter after viewers noticed that her husband appeared in the live video naked in the bathroom.





See social media reaction and a video of her husband naked in the bathroom during the live-stream.













Here's the embarrassing video( you can see her husband in the background naked showering when she was reporting live).













Here's a photo of the couple.















