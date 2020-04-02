_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 2, 2020 - Yesterday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that two Coronavirus patients in Kenya had fully recovered.





The two were identified as Brenda and Brian who were patient 1 and patient 3 respectively.





However, Kenyans are not convinced by the turn of events and are questioning if indeed Brenda was infected in the first place after she seemed to contradict herself during interviews.





To begin with, the Government says she arrived on the 5th of March via London while she was still in the US on the 9th of March.





She also does not seem to remember when exactly and where she met Brian despite photos from her social media pages indicating that they have known each other a long time.









Below are some of the inconsistencies in her account that has raised eyebrows.















