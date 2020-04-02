_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 2, 2020- A drunk Kenya Navy soldier attached to Mtongwe Naval Base on Monday killed a clinical officer while driving under the influence and fled into the barracks.





The soldier whose identity has not been revealed believed ploughed into pedestrians with his car at around 7 pm killing one and injuring two others.





According to a police report, the soldier hit a cow before ploughing into the three pedestrians.





Likoni Sub-county police boss, Jane Munywoki, said the clinical officer died on the spot.





“It is true the driver of the ill-fated car is an officer at Mtongwe Navy.





“One person died, and two others were injured, and our traffic police officers have launched investigations,” she said.





The deceased clinical officer has been identified as Ezekiel Nyairo and worked at St Thomas Hospital in Likoni.



