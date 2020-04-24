_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 24, 2020 - The second suspect out of 50 individuals who escaped from a quarantine facility at the Kenya Medical Training College, Nairobi, has presented himself to a police station in Kericho County after his friend was arrested in the same county yesterday.





The suspect was escorted by police and Ministry of Health officials to a quarantine facility at KMTC Kapkatet.





The individual narrowly escaped arrest on Thursday, April 23, as he was in the company of the first suspect, Nelson Kiplang'at.





He left his phone behind to avoid being traced while on the run.





However, area residents turned against him and almost chased him away, forcing him to present himself at a police station, after they found out that he was new to the area.





The suspect is known Franklin Korir, a resident of Tabaita village in Tiriitap Moita location.





He surrendered at around 6.30 am after learning that detectives from Litein Police Station were trailing him.





"He was taken to Kenya Medical Training College in Kapkatet where another escapee, Nelson Kiplang'at, is being quarantined after he was arrested on Thursday, April 23," Bureti Sub-County Police Commander Felician Nafula confirmed.





The two individuals are said to have arrived in Kericho through panya routes, after evading a number of roadblocks set up by the police.





Area police commander Silas Gichunge stated that they are coordinating with area residents to flush out any other individual who might be part of the 50 being tracked down.





The individual's surrender comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed that all the 50 that had escaped quarantine would be traced, arrested and forced back into quarantine.





