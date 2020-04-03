_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 3, 2020 - Detectives have camped at the Coast General Hospital waiting to arrest Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi.





This is after he was discharged after recovering from Covid-19.





According to reports, the reckless Deputy Governor is stilled holed up at the isolation centre at the CGH.





"He says he has sent for another pair of clothes but we think it is a delaying tactic," said a detective, who sought anonymity.





Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday announced that Saburi had recovered from the virus and will be arrested and charged for refusing to self-quarantine upon return from an official trip on Germany on March 7.





Upon his return from Germany, Saburi went about her business infecting several people with Coronavirus with total disregard to Government’s directive to self-quarantine himself.





