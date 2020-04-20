_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Monday April 20, 2020 - There was drama at the home of Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti after he chased away journalists minutes before they were scheduled to go on air.





The incident took place yesterday in Karen as the crew prepared to interview him over the controversial Covid-19 story.





Speaking during the 9 p.m. news, NTV Anchor Dennis Okari disclosed that the network was seeking a sit-down with the Governor to clear the air on the matter in which a family travelled from Nairobi with an empty coffin in an alleged scheme to dodge roadblocks.





Awiti had initially agreed to the interview but reportedly changed his mind after a family member claimed the burial plans were legitimate and that their vehicle had been confused with another one.





"We wanted to speak to the Homa Bay County (governor) Cyprian Awiti who is the one who informed the Health CS (Mutahi Kagwe) about this.





"He agreed to the interview and we sent out a crew to his house in Karen because he is not in Homa Bay but a few minutes to airing this broadcast he turned our crew away and declined to give us an interview," stated Okari.





Kagwe, in his Saturday, April 18, briefing, had pointed out that Governor Awiti had informed him that a family, arguably from Homa Bay County, had carried an empty coffin in the truck they were travelling in and duped the officers at the roadblocks that they were going for a funeral.





"Those people travelled all the way from Nairobi to Homa Bay during this period when we have stopped movement.





Thanks to the Homa Bay administration, somebody got suspicious, opened the coffin and found out that it was empty," noted Kagwe confirming that the driver of the vehicle had tested positive.





The Kenyan DAILY POST