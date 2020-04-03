_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday April 3, 2020 - DCI detectives have arrested a man suspected to have orchestrated a brazen raid at Kibos Police Station that saw the disappearance of guns, magazines, armory and other police items.





In a statement, the DCI announced that they had gotten wind of the suspect and his accomplices after they orchestrated a robbery using the stolen weapons.





"A 19-year-old robbery with violence suspect linked to the breaking and stealing from Kibos Police Post armory and subsequent robbery of over Ksh 230,000 from an Mpesa operator at Daraja Mbili in Kisumu was today arrested by DCI detectives at his Kanyakwar home village in Kisumu," the DCI wrote.





The sleuths informed that the Mpesa operator was on March 29, 2020, accosted by a gang of five men armed with a G3 rifle to her house, robbing her of the said amount, three mobile phones and a TV set before escaping on 2 motorcycles.





This accusation prompted Kisumu based DCI detectives, jointly with a deployment from DCI headquarters to launch a manhunt and narrowed down on the suspect.





The DCI further announced that upon arrest and search of the suspect's house, a G3 rifle was found wrapped in a sack.





"The said rifle was identified as having been stolen from Kibos Police Post on the night of March 28, 2020, when unknown persons took advantage of a heavy downpour, broke into the armory and stole three rifles, four magazines and about 150 rounds of ammunition," The DCI wrote.











The sleuths further revealed that upon interrogation, the suspect led officers to the house of another of his accomplices within the same locality.





There, the DCI recovered among many items 3 police jungle jackets and trousers, 3 jungle belts, 3 service colour belts, 2 berets, a police manual, a pair of military boots, and a TV set.





"The said items were identified as having been stolen from the house of an Inspector of Police on March 10, 2020, while he was undertaking a course at the National Police College Main Campus- Kiganjo," the DCI stated.





The suspect is currently in police custody while the detectives are in pursuit of the other suspects.



