_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, April 30, 2020- Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has revealed the identities of men and women who have shared the Sh 1.3 billion loot at the Ministry of Health.





The money, which was set to help in fighting COVID-19, was looted by Ministry officials by exaggerating budgetary allocations and also faking allocations.





In a report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, the Ministry reported that it used Sh 4 million for tea and snacks in one month and this is one of the reasons Kenyans have asked for arrest and prosecution of MOH officials who wrote that report.





However, Itumbi, who is now Deputy President William Ruto’s spanner boy following his last month’s sacking from State House, said tea in the government is meant for senior officials and said Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, CAS Mercy Mwangangi,CAS Rashid Aman and Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache should explain to Kenya about the “Sh 4 million tea” instead of sacrificing junior officers.





“Tea in Government is served to very few people. In essence, therefore, this Shs.4m @WorldBankTea is served in the Minister, TWO PSs, CAS, Director of Medical Services and Administrative Secretary office. Add their Secretaries. Round off to 20 people,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.



