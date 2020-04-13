_________________________________________________________________________

Deputy President William Ruto has poured cold water on the claims by Jubilee Party Secretary, Raphael Tuju, that the changes in the party’s national management committee were sanctioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the party leader.





Using his Twitter account, Dr. Ruto who doubles up as the Jubilee deputy party leader termed the recent changes as illegal saying they were made by individuals whose party allegiance is already elsewhere.





“This is the works of political rejects, conmen, fraudsters whose party allegiance is already elsewhere. They should give us a break and leave the Jubilee Party alone,” Ruto said on Sunday.





He also defended President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he had nothing to do with the illegalities and the wrangles.





"The President and party leader of the Jubilee Party did not and cannot be a party to any fraudulent and illegal changes to officials of our party," he said.





However, Tuju and former Gatanga MP, David Murathe have maintained that the changes were ordered by Uhuru.



