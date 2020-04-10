_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 11, 2020-

Deputy President William Ruto has accused some political brokers of planning how to remove some officials from Jubilee Party.





On April 6th, Jubilee Party notified the registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu of its intention to install new officials at the national management committee (NMC).





In a notice to change officials, the party sought to replace former committee members with Lucy Nyawira, Marete Maragu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and Jane Waweru.





However, Ruto has dismissed the letter expressing fears that certain political interests were at play to take over the affairs of the ruling party without involving the decision-making organ, National Executive Committee (NEC).





"As Kenyans are focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, some shadowy characters are attempting to fraudulently institute illegal changes in officials of the Jubilee Party. Party members should know that the matter is being handled," Ruto claimed.





Further, Ruto filed a complaint with Nderitu reminding her that the party top organ had not convened nor discuss the intended change of membership of the committee.





"Please take note that the National Executive Committee has never reconstituted by the party neither have we ever convened NEC to constitute or reconstitute NMC. In light of the foregoing, the intended changes of the NMC membership is therefore illegal and fraudulent," the DP complained.



