_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 1, 2020- A Muranga County doctor has asked the government to provide health officers with necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPES) to deal with Novel Coronavirus.





The doctor identified as Dr. Rowena Njeri, who is a Medical Superintendant at Kangema Hospital in Muranga, said the government should provide health officials with PPEs to protect their families.





However, Njeri’s message was full of grammatical errors and many Kenyans are wondering how she managed to be a doctor.





“ I Dr. Rowena N. Wairimu have dedicated myself as a frontline healthcare worker in this COVID-19 pandemic. I promise to do everything possible to take care of you. Government of Kenya, I need personal protective equipment to protect myself and my family,” Njeri wrote on her Twitter page.





Dr. Njeri seems to be yapping though Muranga County is yet to register any Coronavirus case despite the country registering 59 COVID cases as on Tuesday, March 31st.



