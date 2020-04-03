_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 3, 2020 -Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale has accused the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta of sending fear and panic to Kenyans with its daily briefing on Coronavirus pandemic.





Since the first Coronavirus case in Kenya on March 13th, the government through Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe has been issuing daily briefs about COVID19.





On Thursday, Mutahi instead of giving Kenyans hope said the number of COVID19 cases in the country will increase exponentially. Kenya has 110 cases of coronavirus and has registered 3 deaths.





Commenting on social media on Friday, Khalwale, who is a medical doctor, said the government should desist from selling fear to Kenyans and exuded confidence that the disease will come and go.





“Government is spreading fear! Putting us on the edge with fear words (Covid-19 will rise EXPONENTIALLY!Ordering for arrest of social media users!) Rubbish. Positive demeanor & professional language must underpin media briefings. Covid-19 is flying, but will die. DON'T PANIC,” Khalwale wrote on his social media page.



