T uesday , April 14, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has ordered Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, to arrest a police officer who was caught on camera threatening to shoot two innocent Boda Boda riders.





In the videos shared online, the arrogant cop is seen assaulting the Boda Boda riders while brandishing his firearm.



The boda boda riders were ferrying charcoal and the cop wanted to be bribed.





Taking to social media, the DP wrote:





"The IGP has ordered the immediate arrest of this police officer & will shortly appear in court"









"There is no room for impunity even during this time when all systems are geared towards dealing with corona pandemic,"





Rogue police officers have been reigning terror on innocent citizens since President Uhuru issued a curfew directive.





Some officers were caught on camera brutalizing citizens in the name of enforcing the curfew forcing President Uhuru to apologize to the victims.





“I apologize to all Kenyans for excesses that happened during the implementation of the curfew. I assure you, if we work together and understand that this problem needs all of us, we will overcome,” said President Kenyatta.





Watch the video below.