Saturday April 11, 2020 - Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has responded to Deputy President William Ruto terming the party changes as fraudulent.





Tuju was responding to a tweet by Ruto on Friday in which the Deputy President was protesting the changes on Jubilee Party leadership structure.





Speaking during an interview, Tuju explained the reason for the alterations was because some of the Jubilee officials had landed Government jobs.





“The changes were effected after a number of officials landed jobs in Government.”





"The letter to make the changes was written on 23rd March and noise around the reply by the registrar is unwarranted,” Tuju stated.





Despite resigning in January 2019, David Murathe still remains the Jubilee Chairman after his resignation was not approved by the party leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Murathe also hit out at Moses Kuria who called for sanctions of the party leadership change, "People like Moses Kuria formed their own party. He has no business commenting on Jubilee issues."





"As Kenyans are focused on the Covid-19 pandemic, some shadowy characters are attempting to fraudulently institute illegal changes in officials of Jubilee party.”





"As deputy leader, I have alerted the registrar of the fraud. Party members should know that the matter is being handled," Ruto stated as he rejected the changes.





According to the changes which was gazetted by the Registrar of Political Parties, Jubilee replaced Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutu, and Veronica Maina as the National Management Committee with Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Marete Marungu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso, and James Waweru.



