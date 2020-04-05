_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 5, 2020-

Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has urged Kenyans to be cautious when purchasing Personal Protective Equipment, particularly those sold on the streets by hawkers due to quality concerns.





Since the outbreak of coronavirus, hawkers have been selling masks and other protective equipment on the streets, some with no mark of quality from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).





KEBS on Saturday said it had allowed manufacturers and individuals to access specific Standards related to the production of personal protective equipment, free of charge as the fight against COVID-19 intensifies.





KEBS Managing Director, Bernard Njiraini, said it is facilitating businesses to ensure they produce items that meet the specific requirements as well as complementing government efforts to safeguard the health and safety of all Kenyans.





“Our mandate as a regulator in the industry is to provide guidelines and leadership when it comes to the production of these products and equipment so that we can give a level of confidence to Kenyans, we have to control what is being manufactured and offered for sale to ensure it conforms to the requirements of the respective Standards,” he said.



