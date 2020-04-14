_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 14, 2020 – Neno Evangelism founder, James Ng'ang'a, has blasted two French doctors who recently made global headlines after they proposed on a live TV that Africa should be made a testing lab for COVID-19 trials.





In his sermon, Ng'ang'a tore into the doctors as he compared death rates from COVID-19 in Africa to those in Europe before cursing them.





According to Ng'ang'a, far fewer Africans would pass away from the disease than Europeans, insisting that Africans had natural herbs for medicines and God on their side.





"Stupid! Die there in your country.”





“France? Haven't so many of them died there?”





"Go and trial that drug on your mother in France.”





“French? We don't speak French, we speak English and Swahili.”





“They’re talking about trialing a drug in Africa, are we dogs?”





"Don't bring that nonsense here.”





“You’re the ones dying.”





“Here only two or three of us have died.”





“This is like the flu and we will beat it, we will eat mwarubaini (neem) and pray to God and it will go away," Ng'ang'a ranted.





A furious Ng'anga went on to curse the doctors as he promised that more deaths from COVID-19 would come their way.





"Be cursed, and may you continue dying there.”





“Why would you want to trial the drug in Africa? Africa knows God.”





"Africa is not a dumping place.”





“See how you're dying and how we are dying.”





“In one day, you are dying 500 of you.”





“We are black, we are hard.”





“We fight with stone," he insisted.





No stranger to controversy, Ng'ang'a had made headlines in March as he disclosed his belief that he could cure COVID-19.





He pleaded with the Government to give him a chance to heal COVID-19 patients, Ng'ang'a maintained that all he needed was his guitar.





"Ladies and gentlemen this coronavirus should not disturb you.”





“If I was allowed by the Kenyan or world government, I would ask that COVID-19 positive patients be brought to me.”





“I would then lock myself inside a room with them, the only condition would be that they would have to believe in Christ.”





“All I'd need would be my guitar.”





“I’d play the guitar and call on God and they'd be healed," he claimed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST