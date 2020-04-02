_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Thursday April 2, 2020 - Brenda Ivy Cherotich and Brian Orinda have become the faces of hope as Coronavirus continues to rock Kenya and the world.





This comes despite the duo being the second and the third persons to beat the virus that has so far claimed more than 47,500 lives across the globe.





The first patient to recover from Covid-19 in Kenya is a woman with both Kenyan and British citizenship, only identified as Lydia.





Unlike Brenda and Brian, Lydia's recovery was not publicized by the Kenyan Government.





Not even President Uhuru Kenyatta called to congratulate her for her recovery like he did with Branda and Brian, begging the question why?





According to sources, Lydia, who has maintained a low profile since her discharge, was not cooperative since she was suspected of being infected.





She arrived in Kenya on the same plane from London as Brenda on March 5.





The woman is said to have initially tried to run from the Ministry of Health officials after she was identified as close contact of Brenda.





"She arrived in the country on the same flight from London as the first patient and gave the ministry a tough time when they called her to come for testing," said the source.





"She lied about her location and refused to answer calls,” the sources added.





Lydia was tracked down by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to a hotel in Nairobi and was picked up by the police.





She was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Infectious Diseases Unit (IDU) under tight security where she was tested and found to be positive for COVID-19.





Lydia was released from isolation at Kenyatta National Hospital last week and since then efforts to reach her have been futile.





It is not clear whether Lydia was deported back to London after giving the Government a hard time.





The Kenyan DAILY POST