Wednesday April 8, 2020 -Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko has revealed that the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has barred him from donating food to the poor and disadvantaged in the society.





Speaking on Wednesday while updating Nairobians on the ongoing fumigation exercise in various parts of the capital, the embattled governor said he would no longer give food to the needy and poor.





"Fumigation exercise in Kileleshwa area. We also wish to notify the general public we have been banned from distributing foodstuffs to the needy until further notice," he said.





Sonko however refused divulge details of who stopped him from his philanthropic works

Kenyans were surprised on who would stop help from reaching the poor especially at a time of the COVID-19 pandemic when most people were having a hard time making ends meet.



