Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - Tusker Project Fame winner and gospel singer, Ruth Matete, is mourning the death of her Nigerian husband Pastor John Apewajoye alias, Pastor Beloved John, who succumbed to injuries after a gas explosion.





Ruth confirmed the death of her husband on her Facebook page and asked Kenyans to remember her in their prayers.





She added that she hoped that her husband was safe with the Lord.





The talented songbird tied the knot with John Apewajoye in November 2019 in a colorful ceremony.





However, the wedding was rocked with controversy after rumors circulated online that John has a wife and kids whom he abandoned back in Nigeria.





As messages of condolences pour in, a friend of the late Beloved John has revealed shocking details about their short lived marriage that was far from a bed of roses.





He also shared audio files of Beloved John narrating to him how Ruth had made his life a living hell.





From his narration, the couple fought often and that Ruth’s gas cylinder explosion narrative does not add up.





He also confirmed that the late Beloved John was married back in Nigeria and had two kids before abandoning them and moved to Kenya.





Watch the video below and the audios he has shared on social media.

The wife and kids the Late beloved John abandoned in Nigeria.





