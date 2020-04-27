_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 27, 2020 - Diamond Platinumz’s ex-Tanasha Donna Oketch has converted to Islam weeks after breaking up with the Tanzanian singer.





The singer and former NRG Radio presenter has also acquired a new name.





This was confirmed by KTN presenter Jamal Gaddafi, who urged fans to support her in the new journey she has embarked on.





Jamal shared a photo on Instagram of Tanasha and some friends during Iftar – a Meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan and prayed that God listens to her prayers.





“First iftar with Tanasha Mungu amuongoze na akubali saum zake na wote walio funga leo Ameen 🙏 🏽 🙏 🏽





“Btw her name is AISHA.





“Let’s support her in her new journey 😊 ,” wrote Jamal.





Interestingly, Tanasha did not think of switching to Islam while dating Diamond who is a Muslim.





See the photo below.



