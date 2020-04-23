_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 23, 2020-

Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has been praised globally over how he is handling Coronavirus disease in the country.





Kagwe’s slick, well written and delivered press conferences have given millions of Kenyans "dose of hope" in dealing with the deadly bug which originated from Wuhan, China.





As on Thursday, Kenya had 320 COVID-19 positive cases and 89 recoveries and 14 deaths which according to health analysts is a good statistic coming from a developing country like Kenya.





However as Kenyans continue to praise Kagwe due to his brilliant service delivery, his brother, Dan Kagwe, who is the Post Master General of Postal Corporation of Kenya is continuing to oppress workers over COVID -19.





According to blogger Robert Alai, Kagwe‘s brother has been delaying employees’ salaries to force them took a loan from his lending firm and then cut his loan before the salaries arrive.





“CS Kagwe'd brother who is the MD of Posta Kenya, delays salaries of employees then blackmail them to take loans from his lending firm. The same brother then cuts the loans FIRST when the salaries arrive. This country has CROOKS. Hey Kagwe, utajitetea ukiwa wapi?” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.



