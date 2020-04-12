_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, April 12, 2020- A police officer who shot himself six times in a suicide attempt is fighting for his life at a Nakuru Hospital.





The officer, identified as Police Constable Geoffrey Iriko, was on night duty on Saturday manning the report office at Mirangine Police Station, Nyandarua County.





According to Nyandarua police boss, Gideon Ngumi the officer excused himself to go for supper leaving a female colleague manning the offices.





“The female officer heard the gunshots soon after the victim left…the gunshots were from the officer’s house.





“She rushed to the scene where she found said officer unconscious on the floor and bleeding heavily,” said the police boss.





She called her superiors who visited the scene together with Directorate of Criminal Investigation officers, who confirmed that the officer had shot himself using the official G3 rifle assigned for official duty.





The officer is said to have shot himself through the chin, and the bullets went out through the roof of the hut.





The cop is set to undergo surgery to remove the bullets but he is in a stable condition.





This could be another case of depression as a police officer at the station said the victim had appeared bothered for some days, keeping to himself many times.



