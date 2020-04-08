_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 8, 2020 - Approximately five days after Kenya Ports Authority lost one of their long-serving staff to Covid-19, another employee has tested positive for the virus.





According to reports, the second confirmed case has sparked speculations that the two cases might have infected others with the deadly virus.





However, KPA principal communications officer Haji Masemo affirmed that there was no cause of panic.





“Apart from the two, several other staff who were suspected were isolated, tested and they emerged negative,” Masemo stated.





Masemo added that KPA's workforce of 7,000 had been reduced in non-essential departments in efforts to decongest and enhance social distancing.





“Those reporting to work are the ones in crucial areas like cargo handling, and even for them, we are using shifts to control numbers.”





“We are cautiously working with just enough staff," he stated.





He added that elderly employees and those with pre-existing medical conditions had been sent on leave.





“Operations at the port are going on as usual. We are ok and just ensuring we adhere to the health ministry safety guidelines,” he concluded.





The second confirmed case came days after a 58-year-old employee, is said to have developed complications related to the disease before she passed on.





The woman died at a private hospital and was buried discreetly at the Mbaraki cemetery in a ceremony attended by few.





So far, the Country has lost six patients to the Covid-19 disease with Mombasa recording 18 cases.



