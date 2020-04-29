_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 29, 2020 - Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti, has done the country wonders after he received ultra-modern forensic investigations equipment.





The Talino Forensics Workstation that is dubbed as a game-changer in forensics investigations.





The revolutionary piece of equipment was donated by Sumuri, a U.S based IT corporation that specialises in providing digital forensic solutions.





The delivery of the powerful equipment to the DCI offices along Kiambu Road was the culmination of an online competition in which Kenya's DCI beat several US police departments, coming only second to the Henry County Police Department following a close vote.





Some of the other precincts that participated in the online competition included the Washington Police Department, Philadelphia Police Department and the Elkton Police Department.





"The crime analysis gadget will be a game-changer in the manner we investigate and analyse crimes specifically; Financial and Economic Crimes, Terrorism, Online exploitation of Children, Trafficking, Malware analysis, and reverse engineering among others," the agency revealed.





"We are grateful for the gift and pledge to utilize it fully in the fight against crime.”





“Once again, we thank Kenyans for overwhelmingly voting for DCI Kenya to receive this workstation," the DCI statement further reads.













Kinoti went on to explain that with the ever-changing dynamics in crime coupled with technological advancement due to globalisation, the brand new forensics workstation would go a long way in ensuring that the evidence collected was processed and analysed at optimal levels of efficiency.





The Talino workstation is famed by the fact that it is built by Certified Forensic Computer Examiners.





The manufacturers further revealed that the piece of equipment is burned in for 72 hours using multiple stress testing and benchmarking tools, prior to shipping for quality assurance purposes.





Prices of these particular brand of forensic workstations range from Ksh700,000 up to around Ksh2.4 million, depending on the specifications, with 128GB RAM one of its features.





“Your country’s effort in coming together for this campaign made it an even more humbling experience,” Sumuri Forensics tweeted following the final tally.





