Tuesday April 4, 2020- A lorry driver in Muranga County is nursing serious injuries after he was beaten by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers in Kandara Constituency.





According to preliminary report, the lorry driver was delivering flour to Machakos and it was beyond 7 pm the official curfew time imposed by the National Government.





When DCI officers from Kigumo stopped the lorry, they started beating the driver and he is currently admitted at AIC Githumu Mission Hospital.





Doctors at the hospital said the driver suffered head injuries, a broken arm and a broken leg.





Speaking to Inooro TV,Wainaina says one of the five officers from Githumu police station struck him on the head, hand and foot repeatedly, leaving him with injuries.





After the incident, the officers hauled him onto their landcruiser and carted him off to the AIC Githumu Mission Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.



