Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have arrested four suspects and recovered mobile phones worth Sh120 million that were stolen while on transit from JKIA to a warehouse in Eastleigh.





The phones were recovered in a house at Muimara Estate in Imara Daima.





The four suspects arrested were identified as Mwangangi Kyalo (41) Jacob Waithaka (39) Patrick Irungu (45) and Newton Mwenda (35).









The phones were being ferried in an Isuzu FRR lorry Reg. No. KBZ 628X, before it got diverted from its designated route and later on found abandoned along Masai Road while empty.





Meanwhile, the driver of the lorry Daniel Kavuti has been advised to surrender to any police station near him.





See photos below.















