_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, April 6, 2020- A notorious female thug behind a spate of robbery with violence incidents has been arrested.





DCI detectives nabbed the lady by the name Elizabeth Akinyi on Uhuru Highway near Nyayo Stadium while attempting to flee on foot after a suspicious vehicle she was occupying together with two men was intercepted.





The 39-year old reportedly defied an order by police to stop and instead she and her two accomplices abandoned the car and fled on foot.





The DCI detectives managed to arrest Akinyi even as the two male suspects managed to escape.





Police recovered eight master keys, 180 assorted door keys, two mobile phones, a crowbar, a screwdriver, as well as front and rear number plates of a vehicle registration number KCU 586Q inside the car they were using.





Ms Akinyi is part of a robbery with violence gang that reportedly operates in Gigiri and Kilimani suburbs and she has a pending court case, including one where she and 5 others were arrested for a similar offence on May 18, 2019.







