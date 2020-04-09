_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 9, 2020- Oxford trained economist, David Ndii, has lambasted political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi and city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, telling them their actions are more informed by power and money over common sense and understanding.





In a long thread on Twitter on Wednesday, Ndii described Mutahi and Kipkorir alias “Sonko Malong” as intellectual dwarfs who are full of mediocrity and incompetence.





“The Kiprorir’s and Mutahi Ngunyi’s are the court poets of mediocrity on a mission to privilege money and power over reason and competence. To let them be is to fail to learn and act from the lessons of history," Ndii wrote on his Twitter page.





The former NASA political strategist described the two as people being used to sing to the tunes of a dictatorial regime in the same way former President Daniel arap Moi used intellectuals to advance his own personal agendas.





“The African dictator’s dilemma is that they sometimes need intellectuals, especially when they are in trouble if only to impress donors. So in the 80s, Moi figured out how to square the circle.





"He learned to seduce gullible intellectuals to work for him, and simultaneously deploy the lowliest political hitmen to stalk them. Josephat Karanja’s takedown by David Mwenje and Kuria Kanyingi is the most famous," Ndii opined.





