_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday April 10, 2020-

Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has said members of Luo Community are cheap and that is the reason there is a lot of poverty in Luo Nyanza.





Quoting what late former President Daniel Moi said, Ndii who is an Oxford trained economist, said from independence Luos have demonstrated that they are cheap to be bought unlike other Kenyan communities.





“Moi said Luos come cheap. I don’t recall whether he said they cost Sh500 or Sh5000, something like that,” Ndii wrote on his Twitter page.





Ndii's comments attracted insults from lakeside netizens who accused the economist of being bias towards members of Luo community.





But blogger Robert Alai, who is a typical luo said he fully agrees with Ndii that Luo are cheap and they can be bought easily.





“Since I am part of the Luo community and having read the tweet from @DavidNdii, my interpretation is he NEVER insulted Luos. He shared a historical perception which was promoted by Moi and others. I don’t agree with Ndii most of the time but I don’t think he called us cheap, “ Alai said on his Twitter page.



