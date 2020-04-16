_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 16, 2020- Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii is a relative of President Uhuru Kenyatta going by what controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi wrote about him.





According to Nyakundi, Ndii, who is an oxford trained Economist is part of the larger Gatabaki’s family which has had long ties with the Kenyattas.





Infact, Ndii’s niece Natasha is married to Solicitor-General & former Uhuru’s personal assistant, Njee Muturi.





“Ndii is a part of the larger Gatabaki family which has had long ties with the Kenyattas, his niece Natasha is married to Solicitor-General & former PA to Uhuru – Njee Muturi! Whilst he is undoubtedly a pain-in-the-arse to Jubilee, he is endured as a mild irritant,” Nyakundi wrote on his Twitter page.





To cements Nyakundi’s claims in 2014 President Uhuru Kenyatta hired Ndii’s wife Mwende Gatabaki to head the collection and digitization process of all Kenyans, refugees and aliens, a process which was made more urgent by the 2013 Westgate attacks.





An IT prodigy, Mwende was headhunted from her position as advisor to VP of the African Development Bank, and based at the time in Tunis.



