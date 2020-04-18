_________________________________________________________________________

Position:

Oracle Database Administrator and Developer





Job Type: Full Time





Job description

Senior Database Administrator – Oracle is responsible for the installation and ongoing support, which includes execution and validation of patches, upgrades and other relative maintenance. Responsible for the support of Oracle database services to ensure the highest standards of availability, resilience, integrity, security and performance required by the business systems.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for ensuring availability and performance of the databases that support the system.

Responsible for providing trend analysis to the service management team to enable them to make informed decisions regarding resource management.

Responsible for improvement and maintenance of the databases to include rollout and upgrades.

Use high-speed transaction recovery techniques and backup data.

Provide proactive and reactive data management support and training to users.

Determine, enforce and document database policies, procedures and standards.

Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity

Monitor database performance, implement changes and apply new patches and versions when required.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer/Information Science/Technology.

2 to 6 years of professional experience administering Oracle Database.

Strong Oracle Database Administration experience.

Experience using Oracle Data Guard / Fast Start Failover.

Knowledge or experience with Oracle Multitenant (CDB/PDB).

Knowledge or experience with Oracle GoldenGate.

Experience of managing multiple RDBMS on large systems.

Experience of SQL Server is desirable

Oracle Certification, preferably OCP.

Exposure of MySQL & Postgre SQL.

Familiarity with database design, documentation and coding.

Previous experience with DBA case tools (frontend/backend) and third party tools.

Familiarity with programming languages API.

How to apply