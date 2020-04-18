_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Position: Oracle Database Administrator and Developer
Job Type: Full Time
Job description
Senior Database Administrator – Oracle is responsible for the installation and ongoing support, which includes execution and validation of patches, upgrades and other relative maintenance. Responsible for the support of Oracle database services to ensure the highest standards of availability, resilience, integrity, security and performance required by the business systems.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for ensuring availability and
performance of the databases that support the system.
- Responsible for providing trend analysis to
the service management team to enable them to make informed decisions
regarding resource management.
- Responsible for improvement and maintenance of
the databases to include rollout and upgrades.
- Responsible for improvement and maintenance of
the databases to include rollout and upgrades.
- Use high-speed transaction recovery techniques
and backup data.
- Provide proactive and reactive data management
support and training to users.
- Determine, enforce and document database
policies, procedures and standards.
- Perform tests and evaluations regularly to
ensure data security, privacy and integrity
- Monitor database performance, implement
changes and apply new patches and versions when required.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer/Information
Science/Technology.
- 2 to 6 years of professional experience
administering Oracle Database.
- Strong Oracle Database Administration
experience.
- Experience using Oracle Data Guard / Fast
Start Failover.
- Knowledge or experience with Oracle
Multitenant (CDB/PDB).
- Knowledge or experience with Oracle
GoldenGate.
- Experience of managing multiple RDBMS on large
systems.
- Experience of SQL Server is desirable
- Oracle Certification, preferably OCP.
- Exposure of MySQL & Postgre SQL.
- Familiarity with database design,
documentation and coding.
- Previous experience with DBA case tools
(frontend/backend) and third party tools.
- Familiarity with programming languages API.
How to apply
Please email your CV’s to: careers@technobraingroup.com indicating the position applied for.
Loading...
Post a Comment