The organization is at an exciting inflection point – we are currently testing our digital reimbursement model for improving malaria diagnosis and treatment alongside health economics research partners and global health funders. We are currently expanding our efforts in Tanzania and Uganda, with other countries to follow. We are moving towards supporting digital reimbursement for the 16 core areas that make up Universal Health Coverage (UHC)

as defined by the World Health Organization

. And we have begun to partner with global health funders, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers to ensure that the diagnostics and therapies required to support UHC are always available at the last mile, no matter how far that last mile might be.