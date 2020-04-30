_________________________________________________________________________

About Maisha Meds

Maisha Meds is focused on improving healthcare quality, affordability, and access in Africa. Since incorporating in 2017, we have grown to support over 150,000 patients monthly across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda with our suite of software products. Our network of pharmacies and clinics use our restocking system to order medicines from high quality suppliers, and we’re testing a variety of payment systems and incentive structures to improve patient uptake of high-impact health products like malaria diagnostics and treatment, antenatal care commodities, and contraceptives. We measure our success by our ability to improve the quality and affordability of healthcare commodities for low-income patients across Africa.

The organization is at an exciting inflection point – we are currently testing our digital reimbursement model for improving malaria diagnosis and treatment alongside health economics research partners and global health funders. We are currently expanding our efforts in Tanzania and Uganda, with other countries to follow. We are moving towards supporting digital reimbursement for the 16 core areas that make up Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as defined by the World Health Organization . And we have begun to partner with global health funders, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers to ensure that the diagnostics and therapies required to support UHC are always available at the last mile, no matter how far that last mile might be.

About the Role

Currently Maisha Meds is collecting large quantities of data that can help to inform decision makers on how to improve access to medicine in East Africa. We present analyses such as price and quality of antimalarials sold in Kenya, or changes in medication availability as a result of COVID-19. The organisation is looking for an enthusiastic data analyst to help answer these types of questions by conducting analyses, creating dashboards, and cleaning data. This role is a good growth opportunity for either an analyst seeking to move into the global health field, or someone with a pharmaceutical or healthcare background looking to hone their analytics skills.

Responsibilities

Analysis:

Make charts, tables, and other data visualizations using dashboard tools such as Redash and Metabase to provide ongoing visibility of health commodity consumption trends

Create SQL queries to pull, analyze and visualize data

Take initiative to analyze trends and come up with interesting findings in our data

Data Quality:

Do research on topics like medication manufacturers and quality in order to supplement Maisha Meds’ data sets

Contribute to data cleaning efforts using tools like Excel and Python

Work with our internal reorder and point of sales teams on improving medication product lists and classifications to help improve input data

Skills & Qualifications

1+ years of experience in quantitative analysis

Undergraduate degree with coursework completed in quantitative subjects such as Statistics, Economics, Engineering, or Computer Science

Strong Excel / spreadsheet skills: lookup, logical, and text formulas, pivot tables, data functions etc.

Experience with common data analysis tools including SQL and/or Python is preferred; or experience with similar tools and enthusiasm to develop these skills

Excellent attention to detail

Experience working with messy data sets and joining data from different sources

Independent initiative and problem solving skills – figuring out what people are interested in seeing in our data and how to meet these needs

Knowledge around pharmaceutical or health care products is a strong asset

Good cross-cultural communication skills and enjoy working with a diverse team

Excited about the potential to improve healthcare access using data!

Why You Should Join Us

Maisha Meds aims to leverage technology to solve problems that affect millions of people across sub-Saharan Africa. Though we can’t offer you catered meals and conference bikes like in Silicon Valley, we can promise you an opportunity to drive real, quantifiable change that literally saves lives. We are dedicated to our work and care deeply about our product’s impact. You’ll join our small and friendly team to grow Maisha Meds into a company serving tens of millions of people.

How To Apply

Start date is negotiable and compensation is commensurate with experience.