Friday April 3, 2020 - Daring Kenyans have encroached police land, demolishing officers' houses at the Tenges Police Post in Baringo Central.





Addressing the media, Tenges Ward Representative Silas Tochim stated that the land grabbers had over the course of December 2019 subdivided sections of the land and allocated it to themselves.





"This land was set aside by the government for a police station, but for the last two years, there have been land grabbers who have encroached the land, divided it among themselves and put up a barbed-wire fence," Tochim stated.





"During this Coronaviorus recess, they have demolished police houses, the grabbers even have the courage to serve the police notice of eviction," he added.





Tochim stated that the police station, as well as his office, had supportive documents showing the contested parcel of land belonged to the officers.





The area MCA explained that the land grabbers had argued that the land belonged to the late former President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, and not the police.





"The family of Mzee Moi has denied any knowledge of this land.”





“I talked to Senator Gideon Moi and he said they have no records showing this is their land," Tochim asserted.





The lawmaker condemned the act, pronouncing that the subdivisions, along with developments put up on the piece of land, were executed illegally.





"I want to warn those doing this illegal act, we respect the Government's directive on the Coronavirus, we are on recess, but we will not condone these incidents," Tochim lamented.



