Sunday, April 26, 2020 - Celebrated comedian Daniel Ndambuki, alias Churchill, is on the receiving end from Kenyans after it emerged that he has not paid his Churchill Show content creators since November 2019.





According to Blogger Robert Alai, Churchill, who also doubles up as a radio presenter going by the pseudonym Mwalimu King’ang’I, has been hiding behind the coronavirus pandemic to avoid paying his comedians.





According to Alai, Churchill leads an extravagant lifestyle which has seen him sink into debt and whenever he’s paid by NTV, he takes care of his needs first as those who provide him jokes continue to suffer.





This is not the first time Churchill is being exposed though.





Sometimes back, when comedian Emmanuel Makori alias Ayeiya AKA died, Kenyans were shocked to learn that he was a poor guy despite raking in millions for Churchill.





Radio Host and comedian, Rapcha Sayantist, accused Churchill of exploiting his comedians and warned that most of them will die poor.













Rapcha went on to castigate Churchill for not footing the bill in Ayeiya’s funeral preparations, and instead setting up a paybill number for contributions.









