Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - Comedian and radio host, Daniel Ndambuki alias Mwalimu Churchill has responded to allegations that he has not paid some of his comedians since November 2019.





Speaking during his latest episode of Churchill Show, he laughed off the allegations stating that it’s good to have critics in life as they always help you better yourself in whatever you are doing.





While he didn’t address the allegations directly, he slammed ‘Keyboard Warriors’ keen to bring other people down.





He said: “Kila mtu ananiambia, I have to mention about cyber bullying.









“And I will say this, it’s good to have critics, they help you move and progress in Life, lakini hakuna pillar moja utaona imetengenezwa ya critic.





A critic is fan who wants you to do better than yourself.





“Na wale keyboard warriors ambao hupenda kuandika maneno, sio keyboard it’s you.





“Hautaawahi ona mtu ambaye ameendelea maishani.





“A businessman kama kina Chris Kirubi, Manu Chandaria, trying to bring down someone because they know the journey they have taken.





“I have never seen in my life any successful person trying to bringing someone down, because they know and respect each other,”





“One day, you will know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.”



