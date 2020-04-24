_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday April 24, 2020 -President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the chairman of National Security Council Committee, is mulling of a plan of putting Nairobi Metropolitan under total lockdown over surge of COVID -19 cases.





On Friday, Ministry of Health announced 16 more COVID 19 cases putting the national tally to 336.





The Ministry said of the 16 cases 11 are from Nairobi County and 5 from Mombasa County.





In Nairobi cases, 5 are from Dandora slum meaning the COVID 19 has now started breeding in community and low estate neigbours.





Other cases came from City Park 2, Eastleigh -1, Parklands 2 and pipeline 1.





To date, a total of 16738 individuals have been tested for the deadly virus, with the number of deaths remaining at 14.





On the other hand, five more persons have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 95.



