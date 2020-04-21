_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 21, 2020- F ace masks will be part and parcel of our lifestyle even after the COVID-19 pandemic is tamed world over.





Consequently, some creative netizens have been designing chic face masks using readily available fabrics and some of them are just awesome.





For instance, this lady is trending online after she shared photos of her new simple face masks complete with an eye protector.





According to research wearing, masks can go along away in containing the spread of this deadly COVID-19 virus and many governments have made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places.





See the photos below.



