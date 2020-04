Tuesday April 7, 2020 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has survived an impeachment attempt thanks to the Covid19 pandemic.

A section of Kirinyaga MCAs had filed a petition to impeach the County boss over abuse of office claims.

The High Court temporarily suspended the case on Tuesday, over the pandemic that necessitates the need for social distancing to curb its spread.





According to reports, Justice Weldon Korir pointed out that Waiguru did not have ample time to defend herself.





The case was suspended until the pandemic is contained with the judge ruling that business at the assembly was to continue as normal.