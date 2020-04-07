_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 7, 2020 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has survived an impeachment attempt thanks to the Covid19 pandemic.





A section of Kirinyaga MCAs had filed a petition to impeach the County boss over abuse of office claims.





The High Court temporarily suspended the case on Tuesday, over the pandemic that necessitates the need for social distancing to curb its spread.



According to reports, Justice Weldon Korir pointed out that Waiguru did not have ample time to defend herself.



The case was suspended until the pandemic is contained with the judge ruling that business at the assembly was to continue as normal.







Mutira Ward Representative, Kinyua Wangui, filed the motion on 31st March, accusing the Governor of gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.





Wangui alleged that Waiguru had intentionally "refused, failed or neglected" to duly deliver to the County over the 2018-2019 fiscal year.





Wangui further claimed that Waiguru had undermined the County Assembly's authority.



