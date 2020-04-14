_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 14, 2020 - Siaya Senator James Orengo has threatened to take legal action against the Government over the controversial burial of COVID-19 victim.





The Siaya Senator has instructed Nelson Havi and Company Advocates to take up “for necessary legal action” the matter of the “undignified” burial of former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employee James Oyugi Onyango who succumbed to COVID-19.





At the same time, the Senate minority leader, said that he will on Tuesday seek a statement from Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on the matter.





Orengo wants CS Kagwe to explain the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the burial.





He will also seek an explanation on the role of both the national and county governments in the “awful, gruesome and despicable burial in the dead of the night.”





The Siaya senator termed Mr. Onyango’s burial as “crude and macabre.”





“Human dignity does not end with death.”









“In all cultures across the world the burial of the dead is a solemn event accompanied with elaborate rituals.”





“We respect the dead and that is why we have graves, tombs, crypts, mausoleums and pyramids.”





“Veneration of the dead is based on love, respect and dignity for the deceased,” said Orengo.





He said that even those who die in major wars and civil strife have their remains interred in cemeteries.





“The crude and macabre burial in the dead of the night with little concern for the grieving family and the community has no place in a caring and decent society,” the senator said.





“We want everybody to stay healthy and safe but not to the extent of flouting or ignoring protocols laid down by Government respecting the dignity of the dead, their cultural, religious traditions, customs and the need to offer comfort and solace to grieving families,” he went on.





He stated that if Mr. Onyango’s death was caused by C ovid -19, the conduct of the burial caused more harm than good and may have endangered other lives.





“Covid-19 pandemic is better fought without stigma.”





“The coronavirus has invaded the corridors of power and royalty.”





“Even the heights of the aristocracy and the celebrity world have not been spared by this invisible enemy and contagion,” Orengo said.



