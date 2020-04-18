_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 18, 2020- The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that Africa could become the next epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic as there was a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases the last 24 hours.





There have been almost 1,000 deaths and more than 18,000 infections across Africa so far, although these rates were far lower than those seen in parts of Europe and the US.





In an interview with BBC, whose African Director Matshidiso Moeti said the organization had witnessed the virus spreading from capital cities to “the hinterland” in South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Ghana.





She said they were focusing on prevention rather than treating the virus because African countries don’t have the capacity to treat many coronavirus patients.





“We want to minimise the proportion of people who get to the point of needing critical care in an ICU, because we know that these types of facilities are not adequate by any means in the majority of African countries,” she said.



