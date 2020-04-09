_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 9, 2020-

A fruit seller in Kayole was on Wednesday picked up by Ministry of Health officials after he developed symptoms of Coronavirus disease commonly known as COVID19.





Before he was picked, the patient was first detained at Soweto Police Station to wait for an ambulance from Ministry of Health.





He was taken to Mbagathi Isolation Centre and his results will be out today.





Here is the video clip of MOH officials picking the patient from Soweto Police Station.











