_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, April 5, 2020- An Indian couple has left tongues wagging after naming their newborn twins ‘Corona’ and COVID’





The two words have been derived from the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the deadly virus that originated from Wuhan in China and spread all over the world.





So why would someone choose to name their kids after this pandemic that is causing havoc worldwide.





According to the couple from Chhattisgarh who welcomed the twins during the ongoing coronavirus-enforced nationwide lockdown, they decided to name them ‘Corona’ and ‘COVID’ because the kids symbolise victory over hardships.





“I was blessed with the twins, a boy, and a girl, in the early hours on March 27. We have named them COVID (boy) and Corona (girl) for now,” Preeti Verma, the 27-old mother of the newborns, said:





“The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, me and my husband wanted to make the day memorable.





“Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits.





“Thus, we thought about these names,” she said, giving reasons for their unusual decision.







