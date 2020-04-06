_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 6, 2020-

Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has spoken about conspiracies behind her impeachment motion tabled by one of the members of Kirinyaga County Assembly.





In an interview with one of the local daily, Waiguru cited the reasons she thought inspired Kirinyaga MCAs to seek to destabilise her political career.





Waiguru provided that her persecution could be linked to her role as the Mount Kenya liaison for the Building Bridges Initiative.





"I took political risks by publicly joining the BBI campaign. Some of my colleagues who were unsure but have since joined the train would naturally be concerned that I may run with the “prize”. That is politics," stated the Governor.





Waiguru established further links between her recent ouster bid with the unified front she had forged with Former Premier Raila Odinga.





"Many people are threatened by our working together and I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to put hurdles in my path. Again that is politics," stated Waiguru.



