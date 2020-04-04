_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 4, 2020- Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, has said he is currently constructing seven mega factories that will manufacture seven promising coronavirus vaccines.





In an interview with Daily Show on Friday, Gates who is global philanthropist said his foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is moving forward with building manufacturing capacity for the seven vaccine candidates to save time, as the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world.





“Even though we’ll end up picking at most two of them, we’re going to fund factories for all seven just so we don’t waste time in serially saying ‘ok which vaccine works’ and then building the factory,” Gates said.





“It’ll be a few billion dollars we’ll waste on manufacturing for the constructs that don’t get picked because something else is better. But a few billion in this situation we’re in, where there’s trillions of dollars...being lost economically, it is worth it,” Gates added.





Already Gates has donated billions of shillings to Moderna Therapeutics a company which is expected to develop Coronavirus vaccine before May this year.



