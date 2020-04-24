_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 24, 2020 -Millions of Kenyans have been incensed by COVID-19 vaccine trial comments on the BBC suggesting that Oxford University scientists could start their trials in Kenya if tests in UK don’t get the expected results.





Fergus Walsh, the BBC medical correspondent, whiles speaking on the World Service about his assessment on how successful trial in the UK could be, made the comments that have attracted the backlash.





Kenyans took to social media on Friday and castigated the journalist saying they will not allow their fellow countrymen and women to be used as guinea pigs by the Europeans.





But even as Kenyans continued to yap on the social media, what they didn’t know is that the vaccine trial has already started in Kenya.





An impeccable source said that the recruitment for volunteers is already ongoing at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in Kilifi County and is being coordinated by Prof Anthony Scott of Oxford University.





Scott is a co-director, with Tom Williams, of the Kilifi Health and Demographic Surveillance System (KHDSS), a population-based surveillance of vital events and migration among 250,000 people linked to morbidity surveillance Kilifi District Hospital.





This makes his access to volunteers easy, in a town that has very little media presence.

“There was an advertisement for ‘volunteers’ to be paid 400k for participating in the COVID19 vaccine trail. This will be done from welcome trust vaccines field office in Kilifi under one Prof Anthony Scott of Oxford University,” said a source.





The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is already aware of the ongoing vaccine trials.



